ELCO Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,658 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Latham Group worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 29,902.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Wc Partners Executive Iv, L.P. sold 105,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $688,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,629.72. The trade was a 24.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $8.50 target price on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Latham Group from $7.70 to $8.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.66.

View Our Latest Research Report on SWIM

Latham Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $578.89 million, a P/E ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Latham Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41.

Latham Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.