ELCO Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,658 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Latham Group worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 29,902.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Wc Partners Executive Iv, L.P. sold 105,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $688,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,629.72. The trade was a 24.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on SWIM
Latham Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $578.89 million, a P/E ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Latham Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41.
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Latham Group
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Make Big Bets on Gold With These 3 Leveraged Mining Funds
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.