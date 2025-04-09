ELCO Management Co. LLC Buys 4,710 Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned 0.06% of NextDecade worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEXT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextDecade by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 600,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 43.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 321,603 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,316,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NextDecade by 7.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,330,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 155,309 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NextDecade by 502.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 141,305 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. NextDecade Co. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). Equities analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

