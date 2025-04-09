Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $305,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Winslow Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Moody’s by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 107,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,180,000 after purchasing an additional 79,689 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Moody’s by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 98,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,844,000 after acquiring an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 72,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $396.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $360.05 and a one year high of $531.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $476.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.98.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $481.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $523.43.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.08, for a total value of $192,178.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,537.92. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,258 shares of company stock valued at $610,936 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

