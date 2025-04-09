ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

ELCO Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF comprises 1.3% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 731.5% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.56. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $43.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

