Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is ELCO Management Co. LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 540,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,676 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises 5.6% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

