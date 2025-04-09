Capula Management Ltd Invests $257,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 574.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 670.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently -16.85%.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

