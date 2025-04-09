Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (42.23) (($0.54)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Flowtech Fluidpower had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%.

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Performance

Shares of FLO stock opened at GBX 48.65 ($0.62) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £30.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.91. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 52 week low of GBX 46 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 122 ($1.56). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 76.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.66) price target on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower is a Group of specialist fluid power businesses. Working in partnership with customers and suppliers, we deliver essential components, custom solutions and high-quality servicing support to keep global industry moving. Our business is separated into two distinct divisions: Components and Services.

