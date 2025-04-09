Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of TransDigm Group worth $93,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,799.96. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total value of $1,335,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,042,177.34. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $165,646,468 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $1,229.86 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,337.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,326.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,580.00 to $1,410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,470.12.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

