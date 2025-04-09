Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Staffline Group (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.10 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Staffline Group had a negative return on equity of 42.09% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

Staffline Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Staffline Group stock opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.38) on Wednesday. Staffline Group has a 52 week low of GBX 18 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 42 ($0.54). The stock has a market cap of £38.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04.

Insider Transactions at Staffline Group

In other Staffline Group news, insider Thomas Spain sold 119,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total value of £26,361.28 ($33,684.23). In the last three months, insiders sold 856,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,314,202. Company insiders own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

