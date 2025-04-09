Capula Management Ltd Sells 165,198 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Capula Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 165,198 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KOS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,627,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906,210 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,556,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,438 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,499 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 11,421,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,580,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,650,000 after purchasing an additional 68,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 102,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $320,427.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,236,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,218,475.92. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 10,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $32,304.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 299,498 shares in the company, valued at $934,433.76. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,386 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 7.9 %

KOS stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $752.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $397.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.60 million. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kosmos Energy

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.