Capula Management Ltd Sells 110,405 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Capula Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,405 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 889.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.89. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $11.01.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently -21.43%.

Insider Transactions at Pitney Bowes

In related news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 481,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $5,182,513.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 584,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,529.72. The trade was a 45.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,650.35. The trade was a 42.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,974,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,815,631. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

