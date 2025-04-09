Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,383,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,692,258 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.58% of Kimco Realty worth $407,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

