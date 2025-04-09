Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,323,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.21% of Prudential Financial worth $512,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 376.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.08.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $94.90 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $635,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,090.56. The trade was a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 87,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,989.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,989.84. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.