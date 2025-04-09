CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,467,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,290 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.14% of CF Industries worth $466,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE CF opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,878,656. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,745. This represents a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

