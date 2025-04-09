Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,140 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 895.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.75.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE MOH opened at $330.06 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.32 and a 52 week high of $383.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

