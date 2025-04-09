Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.30% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $76,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,525,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,779,000 after purchasing an additional 352,590 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,735,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,873,000 after buying an additional 112,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,695,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,758,000 after buying an additional 386,910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,206,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,889,000 after acquiring an additional 151,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.64. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $107.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1366 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.