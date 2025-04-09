Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,147,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,010 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $97,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appaloosa LP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,004,181,000 after buying an additional 1,843,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $585,479,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,906,000 after buying an additional 78,757 shares in the last quarter. North of South Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 1,975,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,525,000 after buying an additional 300,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,507,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,829,000 after buying an additional 72,140 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.36.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 6.4 %

BABA opened at $99.22 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.