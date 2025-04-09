World Investment Advisors Takes Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 31.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,849,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,103,000 after purchasing an additional 678,549 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,798,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Director Ashish Bhutani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,163.65. This represents a 77.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 69,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.99, for a total transaction of $11,192,990.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,009.26. This represents a 69.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,113 shares of company stock valued at $54,409,915. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $122.94 on Wednesday. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $110.63 and a 1 year high of $200.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.54. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 183.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $217.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARES

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.