Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $106,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 82.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,222,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,037,000 after purchasing an additional 52,911 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 246.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $231.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.88.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $147.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.69 and a 12-month high of $236.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.04.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

