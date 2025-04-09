Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,959,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of Chunghwa Telecom worth $111,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 970,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 650,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after buying an additional 33,831 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 236,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 119,143 shares in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.22. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $40.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

