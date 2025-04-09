Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $81.26 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765,900 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SEA worth $81,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of SEA by 3,033.0% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,038 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in SEA by 1,673.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,243,888 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,977,000 after buying an additional 1,173,738 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in SEA by 2,163.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,505 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 71,214 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $4,821,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,521 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $283,543,000 after acquiring an additional 124,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock opened at $104.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.51. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 694.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Sea Limited has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $147.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

