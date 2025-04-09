Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 79,300 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $91,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8,020.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 50,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.03. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $100.30.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

