Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,488,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,747 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of Coupang worth $98,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Coupang by 11,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Coupang by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Coupang and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $5,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,719,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,286,034.03. This trade represents a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $194,387.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,801.88. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPNG opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

