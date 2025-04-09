Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Golar LNG comprises 1.1% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Golar LNG worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 150,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 37.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 59,188 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth $2,391,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 20.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 194,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GLNG opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 229.30 and a beta of 0.47. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $44.36.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is 208.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Golar LNG Profile

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Read More

