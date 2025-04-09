Fernwood Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the period. BridgeBio Pharma accounts for 2.7% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 63,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $2,765,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,948,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,449,240.89. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 68,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $2,467,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,477.82. This trade represents a 42.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,684,739 shares of company stock worth $326,958,651. Corporate insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

