Pinnacle Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lessened its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises about 2.2% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in ONEOK by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 7,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.69%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.