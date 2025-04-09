Pinnacle Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 22,325 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 14,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 6,742.9% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 752.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.36. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $63.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

