Fernwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 920 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 602,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,642,000 after buying an additional 89,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,206,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,070,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 69,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.52. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.71 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.19.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $286.72 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

