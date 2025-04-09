Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Teekay were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Teekay by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Teekay during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSE:TK opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. Teekay Co. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34.

About Teekay

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

