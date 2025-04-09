Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 1,901 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Hess Midstream accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Hess Midstream by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of HESM stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 54.59% and a net margin of 14.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7012 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.45%.

Insider Activity at Hess Midstream

In other Hess Midstream news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 11,000,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $430,210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HESM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hess Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HESM

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.