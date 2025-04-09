APG Asset Management US Inc. Has $30.85 Million Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 84,693 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.38% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $30,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.87. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.80, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

