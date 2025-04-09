Pinnacle Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,296 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Alliance Resource Partners accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 93,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,283 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 50,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,450.50. The trade was a 34.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.38). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.74%. Analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.45%.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Further Reading

