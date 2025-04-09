APG Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

APG Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,380,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 744,026 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty comprises about 1.3% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 3.71% of Kilroy Realty worth $177,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $140,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,484.48. This represents a 24.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,486.56. The trade was a 6.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

