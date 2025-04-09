22,399 Shares in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Purchased by Polymer Capital Management US LLC

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,399 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.42.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

