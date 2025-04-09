Cerity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 607.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 761,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,258 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Robinhood Markets worth $28,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 31.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,719,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,857,000 after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 92,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 706,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,462,727.20. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $273,978.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,936.79. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,646,134 shares of company stock worth $132,604,246. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

