RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Posts Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. RPM International updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM stock opened at $97.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.80. RPM International has a 52 week low of $92.03 and a 52 week high of $141.79.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPM

About RPM International

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.