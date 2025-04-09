aixbt by Virtuals Price Tops $0.0727 on Major Exchanges (AIXBT)

aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 9th. One aixbt by Virtuals token can now be bought for about $0.0727 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. aixbt by Virtuals has a total market cap of $62.18 million and $31.98 million worth of aixbt by Virtuals was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aixbt by Virtuals has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77,083.11 or 1.00065691 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,856.63 or 0.99771678 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About aixbt by Virtuals

aixbt by Virtuals’ total supply is 998,914,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,612,732 tokens. aixbt by Virtuals’ official Twitter account is @aixbt_agent. aixbt by Virtuals’ official website is app.virtuals.io/virtuals/1199.

Buying and Selling aixbt by Virtuals

According to CryptoCompare, “aixbt (AIXBT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. aixbt has a current supply of 998,914,867.38413915 with 854,527,599.38413915 in circulation. The last known price of aixbt is 0.07111308 USD and is down -6.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $30,707,931.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/1199.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aixbt by Virtuals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aixbt by Virtuals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aixbt by Virtuals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

