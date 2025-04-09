WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. WD-40 updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.250-5.550 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $5.25-$5.55 EPS.

WD-40 Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $218.48 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $211.03 and a twelve month high of $292.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.03.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

