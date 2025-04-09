FIL Ltd Buys 1,542,000 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 182.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,388,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.69% of Kellanova worth $193,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $285,126,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 869.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,579,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,826,000 after buying an additional 2,313,047 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 134.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,309,000 after buying an additional 1,033,383 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Kellanova by 538.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 585,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,423,000 after buying an additional 493,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,595,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $9,399,243.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,274,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,929,777.93. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,558,970. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

