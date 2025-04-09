Shelton Capital Management Sells 3,390 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $207.72 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $171.45 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.34 and a 200 day moving average of $263.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

