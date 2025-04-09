Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Holdings Cut by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

