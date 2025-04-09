Shelton Capital Management Buys 7,100 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 148.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,254,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,857 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,609,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,736,000 after buying an additional 1,103,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,658,000 after buying an additional 63,562 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Humana by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,348,000 after buying an additional 550,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,202,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $280.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $406.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.01.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.17.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

