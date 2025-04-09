FIL Ltd Has $162.75 Million Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.46% of Procore Technologies worth $162,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.65.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR stock opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.28. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -78.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $93,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480. This represents a 84.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,039 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,042. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,604 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,468. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also

