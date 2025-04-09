FIL Ltd Sells 91,216 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,452 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 91,216 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.24% of FedEx worth $160,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,352,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $234,028,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 852,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $239,909,000 after acquiring an additional 329,170 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,209,338,000 after acquiring an additional 323,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 22,317.0% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 322,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $90,751,000 after acquiring an additional 321,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Citigroup cut their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

FedEx Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $197.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $194.95 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile



FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

