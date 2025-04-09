S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,627 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.16% of S&P Global worth $245,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $441.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $508.92 and a 200-day moving average of $507.49. The firm has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $545.39.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.86.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

