Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Trims Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,559 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 909,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,545,000 after buying an additional 401,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,003,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after buying an additional 77,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

