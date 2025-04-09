Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 88,407.3% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104,301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in Diageo by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 242,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Up 0.1 %

DEO stock opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.30. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.72 and a 12 month high of $144.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.42%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

