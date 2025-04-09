Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 87 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,401.63. The trade was a 92.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total value of $10,288,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,555,640. This represents a 49.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,721 shares of company stock worth $24,609,331 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AZO opened at $3,500.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,540.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,312.81. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,728.97 and a 1 year high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3,044.00 to $3,811.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $3,763.00 target price on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,724.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZO

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.