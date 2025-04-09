Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its position in NetEase by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,632,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,088,000 after acquiring an additional 354,273 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,016,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,889,000 after purchasing an additional 54,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,766,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,574,000 after purchasing an additional 100,922 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NetEase by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,020,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,593,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

NetEase Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.90. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.85 and a 12-month high of $110.15.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 28.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.45%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.