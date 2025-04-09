93,847 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Acquired by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 93,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yum China by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 228,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Yum China by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 40,660 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,474.25. This represents a 7.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $1,851,796.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,657 shares in the company, valued at $19,021,879.47. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,152 shares of company stock worth $2,242,176. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum China

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.